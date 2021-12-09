Defense attorneys for a man accused of murder after selling drugs to a woman who died of overdose in Perkins are now arguing that it should fall under tribal jurisdiction.
Noah Montague was charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County after police alleged he sold drugs to a Perkins woman who later overdosed.
In July 2020, the case was moved to Payne County because the victim Jamie Bear, a Native woman, died in Perkins, not Tulsa.
James Ramos, the man who was dating Bear, was also charged in the case. He was charged with second-degree murder or the alternative of first-degree manslaughter.
On Dec. 7, Montague’s Lawyer, Zach Smith, filed a motion to dismiss, arguing the fact Bear died in Perkins doesn’t mean this is the appropriate jurisdiction for prosecution.
“The fact Jamie Bear died in Payne County does not allow the State of Oklahoma to choose counties in which to prosecute Noah Montague,” the motion to dismiss said. “As this is nothing like an abduction that occurs in one county and then a subsequent assault occurring in an adjoining county allows the state concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute the abduction in the county in which the rape occurred.”
He also argues the state doesn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute Montague because he is not of Native American descent, and Bear is, citing the McGirt ruling that restored reservation status for much of eastern Oklahoma.
Furthermore, if he is charged in Tulsa because of the McGirt ruling, he would have to be charged federally because jurisdiction would fall to tribal authorities or the federal government because he allegedly committed the crime on tribal land against a Native American, the defense argues.
Smith also said Ramos should be charged with the same crime. He said in the motion that Ramos “delivered the controlled dangerous substance that allegedly led to the death of Jamie Bear.”
It was alleged in court that Ramos was the one who purchased the heroin from Montague and gave it to Bear.
Montague was scheduled to have a jury trial in January, but the date was stricken due to this motion. The state has to file a response to the defense’s motion to dismiss by Jan. 5.
A hearing for arguments to be heard and trial rescheduling is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 18.
