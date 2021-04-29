Christopher Tucker, 33, of Yukon, appeared in court Thursday for the fourth day of his trial before Judge Stephen Kistler.
He is nearing the end of his trial, in which he is charged with first-degree manslaughter DUI or in the alternative of first-degree manslaughter reckless driving, when he was accused of being involved in a fatality collision Aug. 11, 2017, on Highway 51, west of Stillwater in a wreck that killed 81-year-old Phyllis Ann Sams.
Defense Attorney Alan Woodland, who is representing Tucker, called his first witness to the stand, Janine Arvizu, a quality auditor.
She testified that the blood sample with the results of Tucker's blood alcohol content was not accurate for various reasons.
One reason she pointed out was the way the Stillwater Medical Nurse drew the blood.
Arvizu alleged that the nurse should have allowed the area to dry after cleansing before puncturing the skin for at least two minutes.
She also alleged a couple of issues regarding the analysis from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.
She was cross-examined by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington.
He questioned the validity of her findings, and brought up that she gets paid by Woodland to give her opinion on issues that "could" happen with Tucker's blood sample.
Etherington also asked the witness if she had any evidence of an error, and if she did, was asked if she contacted OSBI with the findings.
Arvizu said it wouldn't be unethical to share her findings with anyone other than Woodland.
Tucker was not called to testify, so the last witness by the defense was Dr. Brian Bluth.
He told the court his opinion on what Tucker could have been experiencing at the time of the fatal collision.
He believes that Tucker could have been suffering from a hypoglycemic episode at the time.
He was cross-examined and asked if he had proof that Tucker was suffering from a medical condition, versus driving under the influence.
Bluth said he didn't have concrete evidence that this is what caused the fatal collision, because Tucker was not his patient at that time and Bluth could only speculate.
Kistler dismissed the jury after the defense rested.
Throughout the trial, Woodland has asked for a mistrial and made a motion to demurrer to the evidence twice, saying there hasn't been sufficient evidence given by the State.
The mistrial and demurrers were all overruled.
On Friday morning, the jury will hear closing arguments and begin deliberation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.