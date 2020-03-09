LAKE FOREST, California – Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. today announced it is scheduled to open its newest Oklahoma location on Tuesday, March 10 at 208 North Perkins Drive in Stillwater.
“We’ve seen firsthand how Del Taco’s winning combination of freshly-prepared food served at a tremendous value creates fans and drives traffic,” said Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco. “Whether guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our new Beyond Tacos, made with 100 percent plant-based protein, we look forward to offering the Stillwater community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving.”
With more than 580 locations across 15 states, Del Taco is committed to offering its guests a unique variety of Mexican favorites prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen. Del Taco’s meals are prepared to order with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.
For those who are vegan, vegetarian or looking to reduce their meat consumption, Del Taco also offers its Beyond Tacos and Burritos,** which have the same amount of protein and flavor as their seasoned beef tacos, but are made with 100 percent plant-based protein.
The company also delivers an unparalleled value with its new Del’s Dollar Deals Menu,** featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more. In addition, Del Taco serves hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.
Guests who crave even more value can download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, and will receive a coupon for any taco free,*** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.
The new Stillwater Del Taco restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
*By number of units
**Price and participation may vary
***Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.
