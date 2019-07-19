Demolition begins on old Westwood Elementary building

Neighbors and members of the community started the process of saying goodbye to the old Westwood Elementary building Friday, as a backhoe went to work demolishing the rear portion of the building.
Westwood, located at 502 S. Kings Street, is in the heart of a neighborhood that fought to keep the school at its current location instead of moving it to the west side of town. An additional block was purchased west of the old school and 14 houses were removed to make room for the new Westwood building. The space where the old building stands will become additional parking and playground space.
The new Westwood was budgeted at $26 million when construction began in May 2018. Its two stories include 93,000 square feet of classroom and flex space made to accommodate 600 students.
The new building is designed to provide better security and greater safety for students and staff, with more distance from the traffic on Sixth Avenue, more space for pick up and drop off and two spaces that can serve as shelters during severe weather.
Westwood students will be in their new building when the 2019-2020 school year begins on Aug. 19.
