A few dozen demonstrators gathered Saturday morning near Murray Hall to protest the building’s name, asking for it to be changed from the namesake of William Henry Davis “Alfalfa Bill” Murray, the ninth governor of Oklahoma and noted Segregationist.
It wasn’t the first time students, faculty or staff had requested the name be changed, but it could definitely be a case of striking while the iron is hot, and using the momentum of the Black Lives Matters movement sparked by the death of George Floyd.
During Saturday’s protest, after coordinators Erin Dyke and Liz McCullagh made introductions the second speaker suggested kneeling for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the same amount of time Floyd was under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chassidy Winslett, OSU senior and a former president of the Minority Women’s Association told the crowd spoke to a movement that has gone further than mere words.
“This is more beyond us. It’s more beyond the hashtags, the posts and the T-shirts with the words Black Lives Matter. Not just for me, but for future generations of minority women to come. To see these changes, to the support of our peers fighting for what’s right allows us to feel free while attaining better lives and fighting for our freedoms,” she said. “This day will forever be an impact on history, a start for change, a start for justice.”
The Murray Hall protest followed a petition effort on change.org called “Change the name of Murray Hall at Oklahoma State.” The two things were not related through coordination, but they have found some common support. By 5:30 p.m., 4,938 people had signed the online petition.
The University made a statement June 4, recognizing that students had submitted a resolution in the spring recommending Murray’s name be removed.
“We understand the pain that the namesake creates for the #CowboyFamily and respect the efforts of the petition to remove Governor Murray’s name from the building,” OSU posted to social media.
According to OSU, the request is now in front of OSU Facilities Planning and Space Utilization Committee where it awaits approval or rejection. If approved it goes to the university president, who would have to send it to the Oklahoma A&M Regents.
