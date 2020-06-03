After only a few days of planning, close to 200 demonstrators attended a Black Lives Matter/anti-police brutality protest noon Wednesday in Stillwater, which went smoothly with cooperation by the Stillwater Police Department.
About 15 speakers of different races and genders spoke in front of SPD Headquarters. Several protestors wore face coverings, and many carried signs.
The protest was in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after about 9 minutes under the knee of a now former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. He and three other Minnesota police officers have now been charged.
Protest organizer Emily Croft, 17, met with Stillwater Chief of Police Jeff Watts before the protest to work out how to keep everyone safe.
“This is about as big of a success as you can ever get in your career,” Watts said. “Every time we pull off a large gathering of people where there is a lot of passion and emotion and frustration, and you have zero acts of violence, you can’t get it to a bigger success than that.”
Oklahoma State University Police Department also helped with the rally.
OSU Chief of Police Leon Jones said OSU PD was there to not only help Stillwater PD but show their support to the protestors as well.
“We just want to make sure that the people know it’s not that we are with them, or against them,” Jones said. “We are them. We are together in this.”
Speakers expressed their frustrations with the social injustice being seen in America and asked for everyone of all races and genders to stand with them in promoting a more equal future.
Among the speakers were Stillwater High School students, OSU students, Stillwater faith leaders and several other activists.
Uriah Davis, an OSU graduate student and speaker at the rally, talked about his encounters with racism at OSU and within Stillwater. He said afterward that continued protests with the help of law enforcement is a step in the right direction.
“Obviously more work still needs to be done,” Davis said. “But we are here. We are not going nowhere. Give us a chance to speak.”
Protests have continued in Oklahoma City and Tulsa since the death of Floyd, and recently, smaller communities, such as Stillwater and Enid, have been holding protests.
Davis said sometimes starting small works best.
“Sometimes these questions feel like big city issues, and they’re not,” Davis said. “You have black communities everywhere. It’s important for even these small-time communities to try to at least address (these issues).
“With enough small pieces, you can affect the larger constituent of people, but you have got to start somewhere.”
Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, leader of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City and a speaker at the event, called for the public to become increasingly uncomfortable with the injustices being faced by the black community.
“I want you to sit in (discomfort), and embrace it, and you still will only know a mere fraction of what my black brothers and sisters deal with from birth,” Dickerson said.
The protest lasted more than 2 hours while temperatures climbed to over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. An ambulance was called as heat exhaustion began to affect members of the crowd.
During the rally, a white male in tactical gear carrying a rifle was spotted around the perimeter of the crowd. SPD wrote that the man was reportedly telling people downtown he was hired by the Stillwater Police Department for security.
An advisory was sent out via the Stillwater Police Department's Facebook page informing people “That is NOT the case. All officers at the downtown event are wearing a recognizable police uniform.”
According to Oklahoman reporter Jordan Green, a man he spoke with, Christopher Autrey, claimed to be a member of the Three Percenters organization, and said he was at the rally to prevent protestors from looting local business. He was with a small group of men openly carrying rifles, which is not illegal in Oklahoma.
There were no incidents with the men nor the protestors, and Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward told the News Press that the men were warned not to try to pass themselves off as law enforcement.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce, who attended the protest, said it was special to have a peaceful rally alongside the police department.
“I think the police very much stepped up and said ‘Hey, we want to support (them). We want to make sure that people are heard, and people have the opportunity to exercise their First Amendment rights,’” Joyce said. “This is a peaceful but honest discussion of things that do need to be addressed in our society.”
No other major protests have been planned in Stillwater.
