The US Department of Defense has awarded a $6 million STEM grant to Oklahoma State University’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology.
Oklahoma State University became one of only seven universities in the country to receive the grant from the National Defense Education Program. It was the largest such grant awarded, and will be administered over four years.
Speaking Monday from the OSU Discovery building in Oklahoma City, OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum said she understands the value of STEM education, not only as a former STEM student but also as the former State Secretary of Science and Innovation.
“As I served, I had the opportunity to go around and visit many CEOs and I heard repeatedly the most important they’re looking for when they’re expanding their businesses or relocating is a qualified workforce,” Shrum said. “A qualified workforce is important as we look at the rapidly changing technology and how that is changing the landscape and where we want to go in the state of Oklahoma. But, having a qualified STEM workforce means early engagement with our young students.
“Today’s announcement is an example of the commitment Oklahoma State University has to STEM education. As we move forward we’re committed to developing a multi-disciplinary collaborative center that can serve the needs of the state in developing a robust pipeline for students entering STEM careers.”
Shrum said the grant will help introduce STEM to students in middle school as well as high school and provide them with mentorship opportunities. According to a release from the university, the goal of the grant is to develop and implement additional STEM education programs for schools with “economically disadvantage or underrepresented students.”
“I personally, as a first-generation college student who also entered into a STEM career, appreciate the value of teaching young students the joy of discovery through science, technology, engineering and math,” she said.
The announcement was heralded by US Representatives Frank Lucas and Stephanie Bice, Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Sean McDaniel, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Director Wade Wolfe and Dr. Jovette Dew, the director of the K-12 STEM program at OSU.
“Some of these initiatives include increasing our summer camps, partnering with community leaders for after-school programs, increasing our teacher training programs, partnering with our industry leaders and mentoring with engineering professionals and teachers,” Dew said. “We want to make sure that students can see themselves in STEM careers when they grow up. We want them to know that good jobs are right here in Oklahoma and in our own backyard.”
Monday was National STEM Day.
“If you look at the near future and long future, whoever leads in science and technology sets the rules of the road for decades to come in this world,” Lucas said. “We want that road to begin in Oklahoma. We want it to begin with these wonderfully bright young men and women.”
