The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued a boil order for residents in an area between Stillwater and Perkins.
According to the DEQ, the order is for MRT Properties. The DEQ confirmed for the News Press that this order was for property located among Taylor’s RV Parks near the 600 block of east 85th Street. The DEQ wrote that the order does not impact public water ways, only those at MRT Properties.
The order was issued due to E. coli in the drinking water, according to the DEQ release.
“The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has advised the MRT Properties water system, located in Payne County, to inform users of its drinking water to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth,” the release states.”
The was no expiration date given for the order.
“Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption,” the release states. “Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to the health of consumers.”
