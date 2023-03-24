Tamecca Rogers might not have intended to teach the world about respecting boundaries and preserving dignity but she’s taken a good step in that direction with her film “CROWN.”
It will be among the short films featured at the Red Dirt Film Festival in April.
“CROWN” is a documentary focused mainly about the discrimination and alienation Black women face when it comes to their hair. CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful Open World for Natural Hair. It’s also used for state legislation where new laws have been considered, in some cases passed, to prevent discrimination against hairstyles or culturally significant head wraps.
Rogers has been part of the movement to get legislation passed in Oklahoma. The most recent iteration is House Bill 2048, which was referred to the Common Education Committee Feb. 13. HB2048, sponsored by Rep. Monroe Nichols would require school dress codes “to have reasonable connection to educational function; prohibiting race discrimination based on natural hair or hairstyles; defining terms; and providing an effective date.”
Rogers said she experienced her first hair discrimination in a school setting, but it would not be her last. She said even as an adult she has had to explain to a white colleague why it’s not OK to touch a black person’s hair.
Also a children’s book author, Rogers and her son cowrote ‘Who said you could touch my hair?’
“I realized, you know, everybody is not raised the same way and perhaps they don’t know. Perhaps we can give them the benefit of the doubt that they don’t know. At that point, what can I do about that but educate that,” Rogers said. “That’s when I came around and said, we need to make a documentary about this. Not just make a documentary about how we feel when we’re discriminated against, but what changes can we make. And how can we inspire the next generation to be authentically themselves?”
And, her latest endeavor with CROWN had her interviewing other women to record their experiences. She’s hoping her film might have some of the same effect as it did on that work colleague. And might lead to some healing for those who have experienced trauma.
“When you have that group in the community that hurts, the whole community hurts whether they realize it or not. The whole community suffers behind it,” Rogers said. “I just wanted to take the approach, of ‘OK, we’re hurt but it’s time to heal and where do we go from here.”
One of Rogers’ hopes is that it might also lead to some introspection.
“One of the things I was noticing when I was talking about this, we’re trying to get other people outside of our community to understand this but we also have to give that same grace to each other. We’ve been assimilating for so long, we look at each other’s hair, and go, ‘Well you need to straighten your hair’ I’m guilty of this, too,” Rogers said. “When my son got out of welding school, he couldn’t get a job and he was looking for a job. I said, ‘You can’t get a job because of your locs. You’re going to have to cut your hair off and get a hair cut to get a job. Eventually, once they know you and they’re not looking at your appearance, you can grow those out.’
“Those are the things we had in common growing up. Right before Easter we had to sit and get our hair pressed. We’re told at an early age that we have to assimilate, and it still goes on today. We need to work within our community as well to say it’s OK to not have your hair straight. We’re going to accept you as well. We’re not going to tell you, you have to go and put dangerous chemicals in your hair, or burn your scalp, burn your hair just to be able to fit in this box.
“The whole premise and the purpose is to show up how you want to show up and be seen. Rather, that if you want to wear hair extensions, you want to wear weaves, whatever it is you want to wear, you should be able to wear it and be employed without being discriminated against. Even if you want to wear a curly weave or a curly hair piece. Whatever the case may be, you should be able to come to work and go to school without being stereotyped.”
While the majority of the film focuses on Black women and their experience, Rogers wants to expand the awareness of discrimination for others, as well.
“That was my first documentary that I put out. I’m doing a shorter documentary that’s 30 minutes and I address that as far as Native Americans, and Muslims. We had an incident here in Tulsa. A person who didn’t get hired at a local retailer because of wearing a hijab. I think there’s things like that we need to be educated on, so I did add that into the shorter version of this. I added different cultures,” Rogers said. “The bill that I’ve asked to be passed, I helped kind of rewrite what they sent to include different things, so it’s not just a Black thing. It’s different cultures that get discriminated against as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.