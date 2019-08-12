The deadline for Federal Emergency Management Agency registration for disaster assistance is Wednesday. Those included in the disaster announcement were anyone who suffered damage from severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from May 7 to June 9 in Payne and surrounding counties.
According to a news release by FEMA, disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for “rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.”
FEMA released the following causes for assistance with uninsured or underinsured losses:
• If the cost of your damage does not reach the level of your deductible.
• If you have received the settlement from the insurance company but you still have unmet needs.
• If you have exhausted the settlement for Additional Living Expenses (ALE for loss of use) and you need disaster-related temporary housing.
• If your settlement does not cover disaster-related needs such as medical, dental and funeral costs, emergency home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.
• If your settlement has been delayed longer than 30 days, you may write to FEMA to explain your situation.
To register for disaster assistance call 1-800-621-3362, and find more information online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
FEMA Spokesperson Carmen Rodriguez said it’s important for people to remember that they also have opportunities to appeal an initially rejected claim, especially if they find out they would be unable to pay back a loan.
The Small Business Administration has a process for small interest loans for those who may not qualify for disaster funds, or those who have damage not covered by insurance. That deadline is Sept. 16. Find information or apply at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.