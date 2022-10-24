The Stillwater League of Women Voters will be hosting a District 34 House of Representatives Candidate Forum with Rep. Trish Ranson and challenger Michael Baughman. The forum will be from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Council room of the Stillwater Municipal Building. It will be televised on AT&T Uverse channel 99, Suddenlink channel 14 and streamed on the City of Stillwater’s YouTube page.
The LWV submitted the following questions to the candidates.
1 What education and or/experience do you have to serve as an Oklahoma legislator and why do you want this position?
BAUGHMAN: I graduated from Oklahoma State University as a Junior in 2021 with a marketing degree. I was part of the Washington County Youth court program where we prosecuted, defended and judged juvenile cases. There we actually make an impact on kids’ lives as peers rather than make the criminal justice system look like a revolving door of crime and punishment. I am running because we need younger representation with new ideas that can benefit the state. One of the ideas is to ban the Chinese Communist Party from buying farmland once and for all.
RANSON: As Stillwater’s representative at the State Capitol for the past four years, I have learned the interests and concerns of our citizens and how the state government can aid our residents. I am a member of the Ag and Rural Development, Education Appropriations, Higher Ed and Career Tech, and Long-term Care committees. This experience bridges the life cycle of Stillwater residents, as well as covers the main employers for Stillwater residents. I initially sought this position after the teacher walkout in 2018 after witnessing firsthand the disconnect between the State Capitol and our community.
2 Oklahoma ranks 44th in the nation pertaining to the funding of mental illness. What legislation would you support to alleviate this problem?
RANSON: Oklahoma continues to rank among the bottom 10 in rankings that matter for the health and wellbeing of our state. This is for a variety of reasons: cost, taxation, stigma.
Seeking public/private partnerships is a way to offset costs but the state must remain committed to helping our citizens through crises. This helps divert folks away from incarceration, away from substance abuse and keeps our families intact. We need to re-evaluate mental health as a biological condition affecting the brain and making sure we all have the opportunity to seek care
BAUGHMAN: I think mental health investment is important especially with our veterans. Right now we are in a crisis that has been going on for a long time. Our brave men and women sadly are not getting the help that they need because of corruption in the VA. We need a plan at the state level like the CHOICE act to allow more opportunity for veterans to get better care because the backed up VA cannot help if it is urgent. Finally we need to root out corruption at the VA and bring other forms of state government in Oklahoma.
3 The Oklahoma State Superintendent recommended a $5,000 raise across the board for teachers. Do you support this and why or why not?
BAUGHMAN: I would love to see a teacher pay increase! I would also like to see people address the teacher pay gap between administration and teachers. How can we have administrative officials get six figure salaries and get teachers in some communities making 40k-50k a year? Along with pay, I want to tackle curriculum reform and give more flexibility for educators to teach their kids life skills classes plus enhancing the financial literacy course. It’s not the best our state has to offer because we are seeing graduation classes where a lot of students don’t know how to write a check.
RANSON: Stillwater has a 33% poverty rate. That is significantly higher than the other division 6A communities. What sets our town apart is that two of the top three employers are education-related. By increasing the pay of all public school employees (teachers and staff), we could make a significant dent in our poverty level. That means more money in folks’ pockets to pay for things, such as rising housing costs, utilities, and food costs. This increase is then reinvested in our community through sales tax, which gives us more money for roads, police, fire, and essential infrastructure
4 What rural areas in Oklahoma would you support to receive part of the $250 million dollars allocated to the Progressive Rural Economic Prosperity Fund and why?
RANSON: The $250M PREP Fund was created in order to aid rural areas with attracting business through needed infrastructure improvements to business parks and airports.
When industry was looking for business sites for Project Ocean, there weren’t many communities that could provide for their needs. The PREP funds used the same process as the ARPA projects and the majority of those funds were already allocated during the last Special Session. However, there is a surplus amount of $30M dedicated to grants for infrastructure projects not covered through ARPA/PREP process. Rural entities can apply for grants through the Department of Commerce after January 2023.
BAUGHMAN: Oklahoma has a proud history of energy and agriculture that made up its economy especially in rural areas. Today, Oklahoma, despite the out of state stereotypes, is malleable in diversifying our economy. With this funding we can invest in aviation, tech manufacturing and new forms of energy, while sustaining and innovating the agriculture, oil and gas industry. With these new investments it will allow new residents to flock to these rural communities adding a need for fixing up and adding new infrastructure such as broadband that these areas need.
