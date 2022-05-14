Devoted is used to convey love or loyalty, and though David and Laurel Shao have that for each other, they also operate a family business under the name and mantra.
The Shaos own the Asian Market in downtown Stillwater, a white brick grocery store where they sell fresh produce and rare Asian items. Although most residents are familiar with the store front, some might not know about the Asian-owned restaurant, Devoted, attached to the back.
Devoted is an Asian-inspired kitchen and the Shaos serve Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine. They opened Sept. 21, and they have seen community members go from wanting to just try something new to regular customers with a specific order. College students sit at the bar with friends as they make small conversation and use chopsticks.
“We’re devoted first to God,” Laurel Shao said. “But we’re secondly devoted to making meaningful relationships with people and we feel like that is our calling.”
The Shaos are Christian, and their religion is evident throughout the restaurant, specifically starting with the name and mission. The name Devoted comes from a Bible verse in Colossians, which reads, “Continue steadfastly in prayer, being watchful in it with thanksgiving.” She said they try to implement this verse into every aspect of their lives.
“But we’re also devoted to making sure we have a high quality of food and service,” Laurel Shao said.
Devoted is the epitome of a family-owned restaurant. David and Laurel Shao’s parents and three oldest children work in the restaurant and market.
From early Monday morning to the break of dawn on Saturday, big shiny metal pots contain stewing broth in the Devoted open kitchen. Customers can see their food being cooked and interact easily with kitchen and wait staff. From the Asian Market, customers can smell the pork-based broth, fresh vegetables and Asian seasonings.
“We’re not who you think we are,” David Shao said. “We try to do things that are not predictable.”
Laurel Shao walks around the restaurant with a notepad in one hand and a pen in the other. Although she is wearing a mask, customers can see the smile lines under her eyes and her cheekbones rise when she is interacting with people. She saves two seats at the bar, periodically straightening the reservations silverware and menu.
“Stillwater has almost all of the franchise restaurants that you can find, but we are kind of a rare thing like a mom-and-pop shop,” David Shao said.
Two women stand at the restaurant’s entrance and Laurel Shao greets them with enthusiasm. She seats them at the two well-prepared seats and without looking at the menu they order.
Audrey Sexton, a childhood friend of the Shao’s oldest daughter, Jenevie, clapped when Laurel Shao served her a steamy bowl of traditional ramen and pork dumplings.
“I’ve been craving the pork dumplings,” Sexton said. “Every time I come here, I’m like, ‘Yes, I need them, give me dumplings.’”
Audrey and her mother have the menu memorized, and customers and kitchen staff immediately greet them when they sit. In addition to the food, Sexton said the community the Shaos are building is the second best thing about Devoted.
“They put a lot of time and effort into pretty much anything they do,” Sexton said.
The family built the restaurant itself, and the project took years to complete. The restaurant was ready for customers a month before the grand opening, which was postponed because of COVID. Laurel Shao said she decided to open the restaurant when she knew community members felt comfortable dining in, and even then, some were not ready to engage in the tight-knit space.
The restaurant’s design is built to enable conversations. The seating is close, tight and personal. A handmade wooden bar is installed from the restaurant’s back door and curves to the center of the restaurant. Most of the seating is placed around this bar, which the family cut from Oklahoma walnut wood, dried for two years and sanded.
Laurel Shao used three words to describe building the restaurant: blood, sweat and tears. While she laughed about her description of the process, David Shao nodded in earnest.
“To see it from a parking lot and convert it from a concrete pad to a building is my biggest enjoyment,” David Shao said. “I enjoy seeing something get built.”
Little pieces of the family lie throughout the restaurant and market, including a picture of their oldest daughter taped to the market’s cash register and a cat drawing on the ice cream fridge in place of a label. Kimberly Ojeda, a senior at Oklahoma State University, said these staples give the businesses a euphoric feeling.
“I go to the Asian Market for kitchen staples or things I can’t find anywhere else in Stillwater,” Ojeda said. “They sell dried mushrooms which are hard to find for a good price. Sprouts sells them but it’s like four or five mushrooms for $7. At the Asian Market, I can get a big pack for $10 and they last longer.”
Ojeda said her college friends shop at the Asian Market for the rare Asian items and affordable prices. Black bean noodles and honeydew popsicles are Ojeda’s favorite items to buy, which she buys in bulk because she can’t find them anywhere else in Stillwater.
“The cultural cuisine they sell and cook is important to have in Stillwater because people need to learn about different types of food,” Ojeda said.
Meals served at Devoted might encourage customers to buy rare items from the Asian Market. Ojeda said she was inspired to buy rice noodles from the Pho she tried at Devoted. Since then, she said she has to keep them in her house for cravings.
Although there is an established menu, the Shaos enjoy cooking rare meals to surprise regular customers.
“Something that is really popular is called a chassis bow, it’s a steamed pork belly and it kind of has a following,” Laurel Shao said.
The Shaos cook Char Siu Boa only when they have enough pork, and they notify eager customers on Instagram the day the item is prepared. They sold out of Char Siu Boa the first time it was served in the kitchen. Laurel Shao said some customers will brag about getting one on social media.
Although Laurel Shao said her favorite item on the menu is Pho, David Shao said he does not have a favorite.
“They’re all special,” David Shao said.
Opposites attract is the best way to describe Laurel Shao’s bubbly personality in contrast to David Shao’s determined and serious nature. Laurel Shao laughs as she urges David to speak louder.
The Shaos met and were married in San Francisco, where David Shao was raised. Laurel Shao was raised in Stillwater and graduated from Oklahoma State University, and she said she wanted to raise a family in the town she grew up in, so David Shao followed her.
In 2004, they opened their first restaurant, Crepe Myrtle, an American-inspired restaurant, where they served diner food, including hamburgers and crepes. It was then the family established a reputation in Stillwater for serving homemade food, natural ingredients and fresh produce. Laurel Shao said she remembers waking up every morning in 2004 to make bread for the restaurant.
The work quickly became too much for the Laurel Shao, who was pregnant at the time. So, they decided to close the restaurant. Laurel Shao wanted to stay home more often and focus on her children, but the family needed another business to make ends meet. The Shao’s decided a grocery store would allow Laurel Shao to stay home more often and give David Shao the opportunity to continue working to pursue his dreams of owning a business.
“In his heart, he loves restaurants,” Laurel said. “And I guess he’s kind of an entrepreneurial spirit, because he’s been thinking about having this restaurant for seven years.”
On the grand opening night, there were long lines of people familiar with the Shaos’ business. Laurel Shao said she was surprised to hear that people remembered Crepe Myrtle, and she was happy to know the same people came because of their interest in supporting the family business, even 17 years later.
“They would say, ‘Oh, I remember when you were pregnant,’ or, ‘I remember your children.’” Laurel Shao said. “And I’m looking at my kids like wow they’re 17 now.”
After talking to Crepe Myrtle fans, the Shao’s organized a pop-up shop in January with some of the community’s favorite items from Crepe Myrtle.
Landon Thomas, a student at Oklahoma State University, said he is a picky eater, but he can always count on Devoted to serve fresh food.
“I wasn’t here when Crepe Myrtle was a restaurant, but at the pop-up shop, I got the best burger I’ve had in a long time,” Thomas said. “I kind of wish that restaurant was still around. Well, probably not, that wouldn’t be good for my wallet or waist.”
Laurel Shao said it is important for her and David Shao to cook food and host events their customers will enjoy. She said the community keeps the businesses open, but it keeps her happy and fulfilled, too.
“I mean, we can’t all go out and do something wonderful, but we can make some sort of difference in our interactions,” Laurel Shao said. “Whether it’s at our job working the market, in the conversations we have when we’re serving people or when we’re cooking food, in everything that we’re doing we’re just trying to be kind people and serve them with love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.