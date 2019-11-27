'Doctor Sleep' a great sequel to 'The Shining'

“Come and play with us, Danny, forever, and ever, and ever.”
Danny Torrance went through a lot in “The Shining,” from being attacked by ghosts in the eerie Overlook Hotel to his dad going crazy and chasing him around with an axe in a hedge maze.
However, his story didn’t end after Jack Torrance died in the 1977 novel and 1980 movie adaptation. Danny grew up to be Dan and was still haunted by the events in the Overlook, trying to drown out his mental shining ability with alcohol.
When another girl with the shining needs his help, though, Dan must confront his past once again.
That is the premise for both Stephen King’s 2013 novel and the phenomenal 2019 film adaptation of “Doctor Sleep.”
In one of the year’s best cinematic experiences, viewers will revisit the world of ghosts and the ominous Overlook once more, this time with the impending dread of vampiric beings snuffing out anyone who has an inkling of the shining.
Ewan McGregor stars as Dan in this grown-up adaptation where he completely dives into the character King first wrote about more than 40 years ago. His mom, Wendy, died pretty soon after the events at the Overlook and Dan had to learn to deal with the shining.
Luckily, he sometimes has ghostly visits from former Overlook chef Dick Halloran (who Carl Lumbly plays in the role that Scatman Crothers made famous) who helps him cope with his abilities.
Times goes on, Dan stops drinking and it seems like it’s all well and good. Until he is contacted through the shining by teenager Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran in her feature film debut), who initially just chats with him until she starts to sense something sinister closing in on her.
Those sinister beings are known as the True Knot, who hunt down people with the shining and suck the life out of them. Their leader is Rose the Hat (portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson in one of the best villain performances from King’s large library of characters.)
From then, it is a cat-and-mouse game that ends in a finale back where it all began for Dan in the long dilapidated Overlook Hotel. I love how the hotel looks, too. I stayed in the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, this past summer – the hotel that King stayed in when he wrote the novel – and although Kubrick used a different hotel, you can still get those eerie feelings looking down those long hallways.
Director Mike Flanagan, who has a good repertoire of horror films, including the psychological thrilling King adaptation ‘Gerald’s game,’ does so well at reconciling two camps in this film. There are the King loyalists and King himself who stayed true to “The Shining” novel against the Stanley Kubrick fans of the 1980 film. Flanagan is a fan of both and somehow makes a movie that King himself – who made a miniseries in the 1990s because he hated Kubrick’s film so much – admits he enjoys in “Doctor Sleep.”
This week there will be no “What I Liked” or “Didn’t Like,” because frankly I loved this film. I know it most likely won’t be nominated for anything come award season, but it is a masterstroke that brings an intense new story to the screen while also being an homage to a classic novel and film.
Everyone cast in this film plays their roles to a ‘T.” McGregor has all the doubts and reservations of a boy who has seen so much trauma and yet is still afraid of becoming his father. Stone has the spunk of a teenager with her powers, yet is smart to actually outthink Rose the Hat and her cronies. Cliff Curtis plays Billy, a man who pulls Dan out of the dark hole he was in, Emily Alyn Lind is the newest member of the “True Knot” where she does so much acting with her eyes and yet makes it look flawless.
Flanagan took a major risk recasting scenes for flashbacks, but it worked as well. Lumbly has the same mannerisms as Crothers, honestly Alex Essoe was better than Shelley Duvall as Wendy, and Roger Dale Floyd is convincing as young Danny.
While the movie didn’t make as much as other recent King adaptations like the IT duology and the “Pet Sematary” remake, Doctor Sleep is the best. I saw three movies this past weekend, with “Jojo Rabbit” and “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” marketed as Oscar contenders, but Doctor Sleep was better.
Even if you have to wait for it to come out because its theater run is nearly over, go see this film. If you are a King fan or love the 1980 film and don’t, you will regret it forever, and ever, and ever.
Rating: R for disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity and drug use.
My score: 100/100
Jordan Bishop is the assistant news editor for the Stillwater News Press and can be reached at jbishop@stwnewspress.com
