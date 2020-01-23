Donation drive now underway for Stillwater Humane Society

The Stillwater Humane Society is a local nonprofit organization that relies entirely on community donations of items and time in order to function.
That being said, all aid that can be provided to the Humane Society goes a long way toward helping rescue animals in our area.
Currently at the Stillwater Regional Airport and continuing through Feb. 18, American Airlines is sponsoring a donation drive for the Humane Society. Visitors to the airport have an opportunity to make a donation that will greatly aid the Humane Society, which will receive the donated items on Feb. 19. There is a location at the airport where people can bring items that will be donated.
Director of the Humane Society Jackie Ross-Guerrero said when such a donation drive takes place, it allows the center to care for more animals.
“Being a nonprofit animal shelter, and we receive no national, state or local funding, the only way we can continue to rescue animals is by the help of the community,” Ross-Guerrero said. “So having a supply drive that includes the entire community, that’s huge for us. Because if we don’t have to buy supplies to keep the dogs happy and healthy, then we are able to rescue more dogs and pay for more vet bills.”
Some of the greatest needs of the Humane Society include: clay cat litter, hand soap, liquid laundry detergent. Other needs: paper towels, hand sanitizer, kitten food, disinfecting wipes, dog treats (soft/training treats), garbage bags (all sizes), duck tape, bottled water, 5-6 foot dog leashes, rawhide chews, bleach, disposable cat scratchers, easy walk dog harness (sizes M-XL), printer paper, permanent black markers, cat flea and tick preventative, dog flea and tick preventative, Walmart gift cards, PetCo gift cards and Amazon gift cards.
While many people may think to buy dog food or treats for animals at the Humane Society, Ross-Guerrero said some of the biggest needs are cleaning supplies.
“A lot of people like to buy things especially for the dogs … things like food and treats. But what our shelter really needs is cleaning supplies,” she said. “Most people don’t think that we pretty much clean 20 hours a day. We do probably 10-15 loads of laundry a day, so we’re always in need of laundry detergent. It’s not always as fun to buy that kind of stuff, but there again, if I don’t have to go out and buy cleaning supplies, we can pay to spay a dog.
"So as much fun as it is to buy the food and the treats, we also need collars, nice, 6-foot leashes, and with cats, they love those scratching posts. We get a lot of treats and a lot of toys for cats, but we want them to have some enrichment when they’re stuck in their kennels.”
Anyone who is interested in providing aid to the Humane Society but might not make it to the airport can still help in a number of ways. Ross-Guerrero said donations are taken on a daily basis at the Humane Society.
Anyone wanting to volunteer their time can schedule a time and a date on the Humane Society’s website, http://www.hspets.org/.
