Two women in Stillwater not only have a passion to help children and families, but they are determined to make that happen. And with help from others, they did.
In the spring semester of 2022, Rachael Condley and Diana Nolan sat down to discuss ways to help more children and families in Stillwater. Condley is the executive director of Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, and Nolan is a former Stillwater Public Schools social worker.
Their plan included opening Lincoln Academy Marketplace, a resource housed at Lincoln Alternative Academy to allow students access to healthy foods so they can focus on completing their education instead of spending valuable time and emotional energy securing their next meal.
“(We) came up with some ways ... (to) partner with the Lincoln Academy Marketplace as one of those wishes and dreams,” Condley shared with board members at the SPS Aug. 8 meeting. “Right down the road from Our Daily Bread and a site with a smaller number of students combined with the needs seemed like the perfect place to trial our efforts.”
Lincoln Academy Marketplace opened its doors in April 2022.
A few days after meeting with Nolan, Condley received a call from Ed Gallegos of Territory Resources, a Stillwater-based oil and gas company.
“What are we doing for families and kids in Stillwater?” Gallegos asked her.
“I said, ‘Ed, I have someone I want you to meet,’” Conley said. “Do you have some time for coffee?”
Ed and Amy Gallegos ended up funding the cost of startup, equipment and all the groceries for the entire 2022 school year for the students at Lincoln.
Meanwhile, a few friends from Simmons Bank reached out to Condley.
“They told me that Simmons Bank had a grant specifically for serving K-12 students,” Condley said. “Did I have any projects in mind? … Well, yes, I do.”
The Simmons First Foundation, established in 2013, helps give back to communities that have been vital to the Bank’s growth and success. Each year, the Simmons First Foundation awards grants to organizations that “help to improve the lives of children through programs that enhance education and healthcare,” said Nikki Milby, marketing coordinator at Simmons Bank.
“The Simmons Bank ‘Make a Difference’ grant of $25,000 will fund the entire cost of our 2023 school year, including all kinds of special projects,” Condley said.
The projects include air fryers for all students who complete a three-session course taught by Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Carla Harnley and Professor Dea Rash, an Oklahoma State University extension educator.
In addition, Lincoln purchased a refrigerator and freezer to expand their grocery selections – offering a larger variety of fresh produce, refrigerated and frozen items. The grant will also expand categories to include specific items for healthy recipes, along with training to prepare those items.
This fall, they will give away Instant Pots for students who complete an Instant Pot course.
“In the spring of 2023, 362 students visited the Lincoln Marketplace,” Condley said. “We believe we’ll have more with our expanded (grocery) selections.”
Our Daily Bread also gave out 64 air fryers to students who completed the air fryer class, which was a high percentage, Condley said.
“Partnerships with outside organizations … take extra time and energy,” Conley told the school board. “We know that, and we want you to know that we see the commitment from SPS.”
Lincoln Principal George Horton said he wasn’t aware of all that Our Daily Bread was doing at Lincoln at first.
“Seeing everything that we can offer our students to hopefully help them be better students and to have food and not have to worry about that, I’m super excited,” Horton said. “It’s going to be a good thing.”
As she wrapped up her presentation, Condley shared a letter from a student who attended the air fryer class last school year.
On the last page, in small print, one student expressed gratefulness for the food provided.
“That’s our ‘why,’” Condley said.
