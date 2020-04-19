“I like your mask,” wasn’t a greeting I was prepared to hear when I walked into the grocery store. But then again, I never thought I’d be in a pandemic.
My sister is the only one in the family who owns a sewing machine or even knows how to sew. When it was suggested we all wear a mask she was the first person I called. She texted pictures of a variety of fabric to choose from and she even had plenty of elastic on hand. She made me two masks and I choose a sunflower pattern and ladybugs. I don’t know if it helps guard against germs, but I have to admit, I feel more secure with it on, along with my disposable gloves.
What I don’t like about the mask is it fogs up my glasses so then I feel off kilter when I can’t see and the gloves make it nearly impossible to work the cell
phone, which was holding my grocery list. As I was fumbling about the grocery store isles, I noticed there were arrows directing everyone to go a certain way. Everyone seemed to be moving in unison, since we had to stay six feet apart, and going one way, if the person in front of you stopped to ponder which salad dressing to buy, you have no choice but to stand there and stare at them until they’ve made their selection. Lucky for me I was following someone who must have been counting calories and was reading each label. It took everything I had not to loudly suggest this may not be the best time to worry about being on a diet.
What I really want to know is who decided it was a good idea, on the weekends, to fill the TV stations with reruns of football, baseball or golf games from years’ past? If everyone knows how the World Series, Super Bowls and Masters end, why couldn’t reruns of Hallmark movies be shown instead? I finally had to resort to watching reruns of Gilligan’s Island and Andy Griffith while I cleaned the house for the tenth time. I’m tired of cleaning the house and frankly, I’m tired of Gilligan.
My mood would be just fine if I could go outside, but no, Mother Nature decided it would be winter again, just for fun. In a weeks’ time I’ve walked the dog in capris and a t-shirt to my winter coat with gloves. The sheltering at home is bad enough but now we have to deal with weather that’s just as crazy?
I thought my hands looked old before this happened, but now, after washing, more washing, and using a whole lot of hand sanitizer, there’s no amount of lotion to fix this mess. Yes, I’m getting grumpy, but what’s the difference - no one call tell if you’re smiling or not with a mask on.
Oh and did I mention my hair appointment has now come and gone? The gray hairs are so happy to be rid of dye they’re standing proud and tall.
I decided perhaps it would help my attitude if I put some make up on. It accomplished nothing but having to wash the mask more often.
Who knows, next week I might get real fancy and put on a pair of earrings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.