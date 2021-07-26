A line of heavy rain moved through the Stillwater area around 4:30 p.m. Monday, filling city streets with run-off and flooding low-lying intersections.
Stillwater's streets are designed to carry run-off and serve as part of the city's drainage system.
Smaller cars with little ground clearance faced problems due to high water. At least one stalled vehicle was reported near the intersection of University Avenue and McFarland Street.
Police scanner traffic said barricades were being considered at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Willis Street, another flood-prone area.
