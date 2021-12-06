The remaining members of the Stillwater City Council will soon have a decision to make about filling a seat left vacant when Dr. John Wedlake resigned Monday.
Wedlake, who was first elected to the Council in 2017, won a second term in February 2020.
He addressed his fellow councilors and the public as the meeting began, saying the opportunity for a business acquisition had arisen and after much time and thought, he had decided to pursue it.
Pursuing that as yet unidentified opportunity could have created a potential conflict with his position on the City Council, he said. So he stepped down.
“This is a decision I did not arrive at lightly,” Wedlake said. “I have enjoyed being a representative of people that I’ve known most of my life and I have been very proud to sit up here and be that representative. I depart tonight with the knowledge that our citizens remain very well represented and in the hands of a very adept council.
“I do not question that our city is headed for great things, and I would have loved to have been up here with you guys as some of the stuff that’s happening now comes to further fruition. That being said, the people’s business deserves to be carried out with integrity and we ourselves need to be above reproach. And for those reasons, I felt it was more appropriate that I resign rather than delay … For now I will respectfully step down as a councilor of this great city with the understanding that I’m doing the right thing.”
Wedlake told the News Press the opportunity came about pretty quickly and he’s till processing everything. Stepping down was a difficult thing, but after multiple meetings with legal counsel and his family, it became clear it was the right thing to do.
“It was the thing integrity demanded, I’ll put it that way,” he said.
Wedlake said based on the relevant statutes regarding public seats and personal financial benefit, acquiring the business would have put him in a gray area – he says there’s more gray area regarding that than he thought there would be – but that’s not somewhere he’s comfortable being.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski said she admires Wedlake and will miss working with him.
“I’m so sad to see him go … I think he’s had such a focus and clear vision,” Dzialowski said. “He has the highest integrity. He demonstrated that tonight. He’s just one of those people, you know when you start working with him his integrity is just spot on and I think it’s so valuable on a city council to have that. We will miss that.”
As a physician, his medical knowledge was also a tremendous asset as the Council navigated policy decisions driven by a global pandemic, she said. He went above and beyond to stay up on the latest medical literature and translate that for the rest of the councilors. They felt more confident in the information they were getting because he could go directly to the first tier medical literature and clinical studies instead of reading interpretations.
“It was amazing as we were making decisions, the comfort level that gave to us that we were doing the right thing,” Dzialowski said.
The city charter gives the Council 60 days to make an appointment to fill the rest of Wedlake’s term. If the councilors fail to do that, an election must be called.
In the past, applications have been taken and applicants have been asked to present their qualifications in an open meeting but there is no set procedural requirement.
Mayor Will Joyce said he expects the councilors will work toward making an appointment but they haven’t yet determined the process they’ll use to do it.
“We appreciate Councilor Wedlake’s dedication to act in the best interest of our residents, his depth of knowledge, and his commitment to lead during difficult times for our community,” Joyce said in a statement released by the City. “I wish him the best in his future endeavors and truly appreciate his time of service as Councilor.”
Stillwater City Charter provision for Council vacancies
Per Section 2-10., Stillwater City Code:
The city council, by majority vote of its remaining members, shall fill vacancies in its own membership, including the office of mayor, for any unexpired term.
If the city council fails to fill a vacancy in its membership within sixty days after the vacancy begins, then the mayor and councilors shall issue a proclamation calling a special election to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term. The special election shall be held on the first date available for a special municipal election as determined by the official state election board calendar. There shall be no primary election for this purpose. The candidate receiving the greatest number of votes at the election shall be elected, and shall serve for the unexpired term. The provisions of this charter relating to regular elections shall govern such special elections insofar as they are applicable.
