On Nov. 15, students, faculty and family members gathered in the Noble Research Center for the grand opening of the new Dr. Franklin R. Leach Laboratory Classroom.
The Leach family chose to honor Franklin with a generous contribution to have the room transformed into an interactive teaching space. The newly renovated classroom honors the impact Leach had on Oklahoma State University, his students and research within the field of biochemistry.
“We are especially grateful to the Leach family for their desire to honor Franklin and ensure future generations are reminded of his role in shaping the department of biochemistry and molecular biology,” OSU President Burns Hargis said. “Research is at the heart of the land-grant mission and this much-needed facility will enhance OSU’s research, reputation and retention.”
The space serves as a reminder of the deep impact Leach had during his 39 years at OSU.
“Professor Leach had a positive influence on many students and colleagues at Oklahoma State University,” said John E. Gustafson, professor and department head.
“He directed seven master’s students, 14 doctoral students and six postdoctoral associates. Altogether, he trained 124 students in the biochemistry and molecular biology laboratory setting, which is a huge impact from one professor in any science department.”
Janet Weiss spoke on her father’s legacy and shared the motivation that led to her family to make this gift.
“This whole collaboration is about coming together and thinking about that next generation, that’s really what dad was all about,” Janet said. “And this laboratory is going to honor him by inspiring the next generation of phenomenal students and professors at Oklahoma State.”
The Dr. Franklin R. Leach Laboratory Classroom will immediately begin serving the department of biochemistry and molecular biology and allow the legacy of Leach to continue within OSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.