According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Mykena Combs, 18, of Red Rock, was transported by MediFlight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa following a wreck Tuesday near Pawnee.
According to OHP, Mykena Combs was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 traveling on State Highway 15 at a speed around 10 mph over the limit. The vehicle went over a steep hillcrest, when the driver hit the brakes, leaving a 114-foot tire mark on the roadway. The vehicle then departed the roadway to the right for 117 feet and went into a broad slide. The vehicle traveled 186 feet across the roadway, and left the road for more than 100 feet before going up an embankment and hitting a fence. The vehicle then began to roll, traveling 261 feet and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its top.
According to the OHP report, three passengers were in the vehicle with the driver. Brandon Scott Richardson, 18, of Ponca City, was not injured. Alexander Michael Combs, 19, of Red Rock, was transported by Pawnee EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in fair condition with trunk internal injuries. Nicolas Allen Fowler, 18, of Ponca City, was not injured.
According to the report, the driver was suspected of driving under the influence, which is thought to be the cause of the collision. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the three passengers were.
