A driver in a white pickup crashed into a power pole Wednesday evening just west of the Washington/Lakeview intersection.
Emergency crews responded to the crash, which took out the pole and left live wires on each side of the road. It also created a power outage that initially affected about 1,000 customers. Power has mostly been restored.
According to first responders on the scene, police were actively searching for the driver about an hour after the crash, which happened some time around 7:30 p.m.
