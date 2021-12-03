Thursday evening, the night sky over downtown Stillwater lit up with flying globes of color. Christmas parade visitors got a chance to see the first flying drone light show in Stillwater.
Dynamic Skies, a new Oklahoma-based business venture, brought 24 drones to perform a post-parade light show over Block 34, the vacant block east of the Community Center that is soon to see redevelopment into a green space and performance venue, thanks to a generous donation and sponsorship.
The light show featured drones with color-changing lights that created animated two-dimensional and three-dimensional holiday-themed shapes.
The drones took off in unison, moving through the skies with apparent ease, creating colorful holiday shapes like Christmas trees, ringing holiday bells, floating stockings and a candle with a subtle flicker in the flame.
Spectators awed and clapped as the drones transformed from one shape gracefully into the next. You could hear children trying to guess what shape was coming next.
Spectators were cleared from the block for safety reasons as the drones performed the approximately 10-minute long show.
Co-owners Brad Snelling and Will Clay were honored and excited to show off their technology and what entertainment value it could provide.
According to Snelling, Dynamic Skies is the first FAA-approved business to perform a light show in Oklahoma and one of only a handful around the country.
While drone light shows are relatively new to the United States, artists and engineers worldwide have created drone-based light shows for almost a decade, with one of the first displays in 2012 in Linz, Austria. Forty-nine drones with light-emitting diodes created what's called SPAXELS – space element pixels – in the sky. Earlier this year, 2,100 drones performed in a display above the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
"It's amazing what you can do with just 24 drones, it's not just lights in the sky, they can be any color and any shape," Snelling said.
Thanks to sponsorship from Provalue.net and BancFirst, Stillwater was home to the company's first paid public performance.
"We've done a few practice shows for people and private shows for wedding receptions, anniversaries … this is an exciting opportunity to show this to Stillwater, this is a lot larger audience than we've ever had before," Snelling said.
Clay isn't new to lighting up downtown Stillwater. He has been the engineering brain behind ProValue.net's 145-foot-tall LED tree – created from their wireless internet tower – and the techno Christmas light displays along Main Street. Clay's first light show in 2018 was a small, self-funded display in Perkins.
Clay's work has extended this year to the LED light show at Merry Main Street, its large Christmas tree and now the night sky over Block 34. He's programmed over 50,000 lights to dance in sync with holiday songs that visitors can tune their radios to 87.9 FM while in the area.
Drew Beverage with Provalue.net shared how they set up a robust wireless network to get the LED lights and drones to communicate and perform in synchronization.
"(The light display) is so spread out that you really don't realize they are in sync," Clay said.
Beverage is hoping this effort to light up downtown will build momentum. He would love to see Main Street businesses install electrical outlets on their buildings to provide power for permanent LED light installations.
"Lights combined with speakers could be used to for many different events hosted Downtown," Beverage said.
