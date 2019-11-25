Dr. Travis Burkett and Drumright Dental Center has been proud sponsors of Special Olympics Oklahoma since 2010. The entire staff knew that they wanted to exceed their donation goal from 2018 and they stopped at nothing to accomplish this.
Derek Cain, the Vice President of Development & Marketing for Special Olympics Oklahoma stated that, “Drumright Dental Center has been a role model corporate citizen when it comes to their involvement with Special Olympics Oklahoma.”
Besides fundraising, Drumright Dental Center also donates their time and talents at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Stillwater during May. Dr. Burkett and his team perform free dental screenings to over 400 athletes. Unfortunately, there is an overwhelming occurrence of poor dental health among individuals with intellectual disabilities.
They also excited the crowd during the Opening Ceremonies in Gallagher-Iba Arena by shooting over 1,000 T-shirts into the crowd with their three T-shirt cannons and bringing their tooth mascots out to interact with the athletes.
In August, with the help of the Cushing Tigers Football coaches and staff, Drumright Dental Center hosted their annual “Pipeline Crossroads Bowl,” which is flag football tournament played on O’Dell Field. The tournament alone raised over $64,930.
In September, Drumright Dental Center was the presenting sponsor for the Special Olympics Gold Medal Gala that was hosted by Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club. “Special Olympics Oklahoma is so blessed to have amazing partnerships with supporters throughout Oklahoma. The relationship with Dr. Burkett and Drumright Dental is truly amazing. From providing dental care for SOOK athletes to their year-round fundraising and donations, Drumright Dental understands service and giving to Special Olympics. Thank you Dr. Burkett!” said Adrian DeWendt, President & CEO of Special Olympics Oklahoma.
Drumright Dental Center is a proud year-long sponsor of Special Olympics Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Cowboy Football. Cowboy Football and Drumright Dental Center teamed up in 2019 in a big way to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. Drumright Dental Center donated $25 for every point the Cowboys scored this football season and together they raised $8,350.
Dr. Burkett has served as the Clinical Director for the Special Olympics Oklahoma Healthy Smiles Program for the last six years. He also serves on the Special Olympics Oklahoma Board of Directors. In 2018, Drumright Dental Center was the recipients of the Mike Synar Award. The Mike Synar Award is award to a corporation, business, association, or entity that reflects Mike’s high level of commitment and support to Special Olympics and its athletes. Winners in the past include companies such as McDonald’s of Oklahoma, Conoco, Wal-Mart, and Eskimo Joe’s to name a few.
Earlier this fall, Drumright Dental Center presented Special Olympics Oklahoma with a check totaling $194,320 before the Oklahoma State vs Kansas kickoff. On the field, Dr. Burkett said, “I can’t thank my team enough. I love them. I am always amazed and inspired by their continuous effort, long hours, and hard work in raising money and awareness for Special Olympics and the athletes. Time and Time again, they always go above and beyond the call of duty.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.