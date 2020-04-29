Drumright man charged with eluding SPD

David Lee Higgins Jr., 40, of Drumright, was arrested in connection to possession of stolen items.
At 5:09 p.m., on April 19, Stillwater officer Jimmy Knox was dispatched to the Walmart on West 6th Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a gray 2013 Toyota Tundra pulling an 18-foot lawn trailer loaded with an orange riding mower and several other lawn equipment was stolen from Walmart. The items totaled more than $9,000.
Knox noticed the vehicle and trailer matching the description across the street at Mansfield Drive and 19th Avenue.
The affidavit said Knox observed the driver to be a white male wearing a white and green striped shirt.
Once dispatched confirmed with Knox this was the stolen vehicle, additional units were dispatched for assistance.
Knox activated the emergency lights on his patrol car and Higgins continued driving eastbound on 19th Avenue. Higgins continued driving eastbound after Knox activated his siren.
“The truck went north on Westbrook Drive, east on 18th and north on Yorkshire, picking up speed through the residential area,” Knox wrote in the affidavit.
Knox called out pursuit as they went down 16th Avenue. Higgins drove south on Shalamar Drive, failing to stop at a stoplight and turned eastbound on 19th Avenue.
The affidavit said the truck turned south on Sangre Road from 19th and picked up speed.
“Throughout the pursuit the truck travelled at high speeds reaching 80 mph in 30 and 45 mph zones. We continued southbound failing to stop at stop lights until we reached 56th,” Knox wrote.
The officer said it was difficult to stay behind Higgins once they turned onto the gravel road because of all the dust and the high speed.
They continued to Cottonwood Road and Higgins continued travelling at a high speed.
Higgins failed to stop at the stop sign and turned east on State Highway 51 into Stillwater.
According to the affidavit, Higgins continued travelling at a high rate of speed with no regard for the safety of other drivers.
Emergency Management Director Rob Hill had traffic blocked at 19th and Sangre.
Knox continued following Higgins through a cloud of dust while other officers and deputies set up roadblocks at 56th and Western.
Higgins went straight through it, continuing eastbound. Once at Perkins Road, he slowed but didn’t stop at the stop sign. Knox saw the intersection was clear, he continued eastbound on 56th.
The affidavit said Higgins turned south on Brush Creek Road from 56th. Highway Patrol and Hill set up a roadblock and stop sticks at 68th Street and Brush Creek Road. Higgins drove through the roadblock missing the stop sticks and continued driving southbound.
“As we got to 92nd, the driver tried to turn westbound on 92nd and struck a Payne County Sheriff’s patrol car, causing the truck to slide.
Higgins fled on foot into the weeds heading southwest from the vehicle.
Deputy David Sloan followed Higgins into the woods and Knox and Sergeant James Hanson followed.
Hanson and Knox ran 300 yards into the woods and saw Sloan on top of Higgins trying to get his hands into handcuffs.
Higgins was escorted to the other officers on the scene.
According to the affidavit, in his jean pockets a syringe and 1.9 grams of a white crystal substance was found. It later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Higgins' shirt, silver chain necklace and cell phone were recovered in the woods. He was shirtless when he was captured.
LifeNet was called due to Higgins acting faint. He was transported to Stillwater Medical Center where he was cleared. He was then transported to the Stillwater Detention Center and released to detention staff.
“I overheard Higgins tell the detention staff he used methamphetamine 20 minutes prior to stealing the truck,” Knox wrote in the affidavit.
The syringe and methamphetamine were submitted to property for additional analysis.
Higgins was charged with a stack of crimes such as; larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny, eluding an officer, running roadblock, leaving the scene of personal injury accident, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been suspended, unlawful possession of controlled drug.
Bond was set at $50,000 and he entered a plea of not guilty.
Higgins has a preliminary hearing on Monday. He is being represented by court appointed attorney Royce Hobbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.