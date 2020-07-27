If you travel south Duck street, you may have notice the City of Stillwater has made a lot of enhancements, including improving the pavement with a mill and overlay process, reconfiguring the travel lanes, adding bike lanes and rebuilding the ADA sidewalk ramps from 6th to 12th avenues.
South Duck Street is a part of Stillwater’s cultural district, which provides access to the Stillwater Public Library, the Stillwater Community Center, Project Heart and the Prairie Arts Center. Upon completion, bicyclists, pedestrians and those using mobility devices can expect improved accessibility due to the new bike lanes and improved ADA ramps.
“While it may seem counterintuitive to some by reconfiguring the travel lanes from four lanes to two lanes with a dedicated left-turn lane, we are actually making Duck Street safer for all of our residents,” City Manager Norman McNickle said. “We’re always looking for ways to incorporate the Multi-Modal Transportation Policy into our streets, and this is a great area to see these kinds of improvements.”
Duck Street is anticipated to be completed in the coming weeks.
The City has initiated many transportation projects this summer as part of the Pavement Management Program, which is funded by the Transportation Sales Tax Fund. As part of this program, residents can expect the following transportation projects in 2020:
Mill and Overlay Rehabilitation
· Main St.: 6th Ave. to McElroy Rd.
· Duck St.: 12th Ave. to 6th Ave.
· Jefferson St.: 12th Ave. to 9th Ave
· Sangre Rd.: 6th Ave. to north of Stillwater Creek Bridge
· Western Rd: 3rd Ave to Virginia Ave.
· Hall of Fame Ave.: Ridge Rd to Monroe St.
Reconstruction
· 4th Ave.: Washington St. to Hester St.
· Hester St.: 6th Ave. to 4th Ave.
Transportation Multimodal Trail
· Western Rd : 6th Ave. to Virginia Ave.
· Hall of Fame Ave.: Ridge Rd. to Monroe Ave.
Learn more about the City’s ongoing transportation projects at Stillwater.org.
