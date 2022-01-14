Sen. Tom Dugger (R-Stillwater) introduced two bills ahead of the 2022 legislative session that could affect how Oklahomans get records through the Oklahoma Open Records Act, including doubling the cost of paper copies and limiting who can make requests.
Senate Bill 1272, would in part modify the fee schedule for record requests, authorize additional search and processing fees, limit who can request some records and try to determine “public interest” in some cases.
Senate Bill 1256 modifies law enforcement records available for public inspection, including altering what is disclosed in affidavits.
The Frontier reporter Clifton Adcock on Thursday posted a summary of SB1272 to Twitter, which immediately caused a stir among journalists and Freedom of Information advocates.
Dugger told the News Press the bills came at the request of “constituents.”
“As a matter of fact, they weren’t my original bills … most of the bills that get done come through constituents,” Dugger said. “We may be involved in it, and we surely are all the way through. But we have attorneys on staff, as well as analysts on staff that actually draft the bill for us to look at again.”
Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas told the News Press he reached out to Dugger about the bill and was referred to Clayton Taylor of the Taylor Group, who Thomas was told lobbied for the bills on behalf of the City of Oklahoma City.
The News Press sought comment from Taylor and was told by an assistant that he was unavailable until next week. The assistant did not confirm that the Taylor Group wrote the bills, but said they had fielded multiple calls about the bill and asked the News Press if they had spoken with Dugger before calling. Dugger later told the News Press that the bills came from the Taylor Group.
“I agreed to carry the bill for the group that were representing the constituents, the company constituents, I agreed to carry the bill and present it in committee,” he said. “That’s basically what I’ve done as such is titled as my bill at that point in time. So I’m going to be the one that gets to make the decision on what we will ultimately do with it.”
Oklahoma State communications associate professor Joey Senat is an advisory board member for FOI Oklahoma. Senat called the bills “anti-open record.”
“These records belong to the public,” he said. “These bills, I consider them more anti-open record than anything. They put up some obstacles in forms in higher costs, limiting who can ask for records, and limiting which records will be open.”
Another concern Senat has is the language in the bill that prevents additional charges for publication by “Oklahoma newspaper or broadcast by Oklahoma news media for news purposes,” which Senat worries would exclude digital news organizations.
“The other thing is it’s gonna say you can’t charge a search fee, but it makes changes to that. It says, well now you have to be an Oklahoma print or broadcast news media, that’s a change,” Senat said. “The statute now just says news media. So it doesn’t even address – as I said in the tweet – the Frontier, Oklahoma Watch, and all the other news outlets that are based on the website and the future.”
Dugger said he didn’t think the bill excluded digital journalists, and if he misread it before, he will reread it.
“There’s going to be several things that take a reread,” Dugger said.
Dugger said one of the questions he asked the group who proposed the bill was if anyone talked to journalists about the proposal of this bill, and he said he was told it had been checked, and no one had problems with it.
“Obviously, there’s more problem with it from the public than was thought and I think it justifies the position of taking another look, (the) bill is not through, it’s still got to go to committee, … I think there’s a very large chance that there’ll be an amendment to the bill itself,” Dugger said. “In committee, if it makes it out of committee. I mean, if it doesn’t get changed in committee, and that’s always a possibility. Based on what I’ve seen and heard today, I’d say that’s a real possibility.”
Dugger said another possible change to the proposed bill is the price increase.
“Well, it hadn’t been changed in a long time,” Dugger said. “That was the issue there. But I think that’s more than I’m happy with. I’ll have a chance to look at those bills and make some adjustments to them and so forth. I think that’s probably too high at the present time.”
From the feedback he’s gotten so far, Dugger said he doesn’t think the cost is supportable.
“So as a result of that, in what I’ve heard today, and I’ve heard quite a bit, ... I think it will be modified,” he said.
Dugger said he wants to hear from his constituents, and he appreciated the people who called him Friday to voice their concerns with both bills.
“This is the process under which we go through to try to get good legislation that benefits the state of Oklahoma, which means it benefits the people of Oklahoma, and do it fairly and accurately to provide open records in a positive manner and accomplish their purpose and that’s to provide good information at a reasonable cost,” he said.
