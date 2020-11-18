Bobby Levi Green, 33, of Stillwater, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being accused of crashing into a utility pole Nov. 11.
Officers responded at 7:36 p.m. to Lakeview Road near Garfield Street.
Stillwater Capt. Kyle Gibbs said officers found a 2004 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup that had been driven off the road while traveling eastbound on Lakeview.
"The pickup departed the roadway and drove onto the south sidewalk of Lakeview where it collided with a retaining wall and a utility pole causing extensive damage to the truck, the pole as well as the power lines and cables attached to the utility pole," Gibbs said.
According to police, Green fled the scene but was later located nearby at his residence and was arrested.
The Payne County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Green Nov. 12, and bond was set at $5,000.
Green posted bond and will appear in court Thursday afternoon to appear with counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.