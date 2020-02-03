On Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma State University police were dispatched to Hall of Fame Avenue near Gallagher-Iba Arena regarding a vehicle on fire.
"What I have been told is that a dump truck tipped over and fell on an electrical box, which caught on fire," Shannon Rigsby, OSU public information officer, said. "The fire is out. The driver is being evaluated for injuries."
The left turn lane on Hall of Fame and north Knoblock Street were blocked by an OSU PD vehicle, while emergency personnel cleared the scene.
The condition of the driver was unknown at time of press.
The OSU PD were assisted by LifeNet EMS and Stillwater Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.