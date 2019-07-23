Dunkin Theatre owners hoping for incentives to restore Cushing landmark

After a warning from owners that they would potentially sell the Dunkin Theatre in downtown Cushing, city leaders are now debating a tax incentive to help restore a landmark that has been dealing with the aftermath of a 2016 earthquake.
Owner Geoffrey Beasley posted a plea on Facebook for support to patrons and residents last Friday, not long after he had put a For Sale sign on the theater.
“On Tuesday of this week, we decided to go ahead and sign the papers with Century 21 to sell the theater,” Beasley said. “We bought the theater in 2017, and the purpose was to bring back the theater to revive downtown Cushing. Since then, we have been adamant about fulfilling that vision and completing that dream of having a vibrant downtown once again. Since 2017, there are several businesses downtown that have flourished, that have taken the vision and been excited about the vision. There’s a lot of pressure from them, in a positive way, to bring the theater back … they recognize the theater is almost a symbol of hope for downtown.”
Beasley said he loves to entertain people, would love to have people back on stage and playing movies again, but they ran into some trouble with the sprinkler system.
“To be honest with you, the project looked a lot easier than it ended up being, monetarily speaking,” Beasley said.
He said they had invested more than $350,000 into the Dunkin Theatre and were facing several more hundreds of thousands of dollars when they began to seek incentives. Things didn’t work out the way they had planned and they decided to put the theater up for sale.
“Two hours after we posted the For Sale sign on the Dunkin Theatre I received a call from Bruce Johnson, the economic developer for the City of Cushing. Bruce asked me to take the For Sale sign down because he has been working with the Council and with the City, with the industrial authority to try to come up with an incentive to make the project possible,” Beasley said.
Then, Monday, at a City meeting, they got the news they were hoping for, that the Council would explore tax incentives.
“Your voices were heard!” Beasley posted on the theater’s Facebook page. “I think we had close to 300 citizens show up tonight to show support for The Dunkin Theatre! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of you who supported this effort!
“We heard from Bruce Johnson this evening and the Economic Development Foundation has decided to move forward to present to the City Commission with offering the code improvement sales tax incentive!
“We are committed to bringing back The Dunkin Theatre and making something really special. Stay tuned for updates as we are ready to start pulling permits tomorrow! I am proud to be a citizen in Cushing. ‘We'll see you at the show!’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.