Dutch Bros Coffee has announced it will hold the grand opening for its new Stillwater store at 633 N Perkins Road on Friday.
The national brand, which had a public offering Sept. 15 on Wall Street, was founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon.
The drive-thru coffee shop opens at 5 a.m. Friday in Stillwater. Its regular hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We’re so excited to join the Stillwater community,” Bailey Monday, local operator of Dutch Bros Stillwater said in a press release. “We can’t wait to serve everyone Friday.”
According to the release, Dutch Bros serves handcrafted drinks including specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.
"Dutch Bros is stoked to continue to share the 'Dutch Luv' with the Stillwater community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks," the release reads.
Dutch Bros now has 490 locations in 11 states. It can be found on most social media and has an app available for download where customers can earn points and rewards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.