Early voting begins for municipal and school elections

Early voting for school board and municipal elections continues 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday. In-person absentee or early voting has returned to the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave., after moving to the Stillwater Community Center for the presidential primary.
Voters must bring a government-issued photo ID or their voter registration card when voting but if one of those is not available, they can ask for a provisional ballot.
Polling places across the county will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday for municipal elections in Stillwater, Cushing and Yale and a primary for Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education Ward 5.
– Staff Report
