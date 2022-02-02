In spite of the winter storm warning issued for much Oklahoma, election officials are gearing up for the start of early voting on Thursday.
Election days and early voting cannot be adjusted or rescheduled, Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein told the News Press. It doesn't matter if other government offices are open.
"Regardless of the weather, the rest of the place might be closed but we will be here," Klein said.
Early voting for the municipal and school elections will be Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Election Board on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. Sixth Ave.
Voting precincts in areas that have elections scheduled will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
City of Stillwater
Councilor 5/Mayor
- William H. Joyce
- Marc Trotter
Proposition 1 – Ordinance 3486, 2022 Transportation Sales Tax
Proposition 2 – Ordinance 3485, Visitor Tax
Ripley Public Schools
The $350,000 bond issue will be used to replace flooring in all hallways, cafeteria, and classrooms that have not recently had flooring replaced. If additional funds are left over after the flooring replacement, the funds will be used to repair, remodel, or equip the classroom building.
Cushing Public Schools
Cushing's bond issue totals $69.7 million, the bulk going toward building a new elementary school.
New Elementary School (Pre-Kindergarten - 4th Grade) - It includes 36 classrooms, 6 special education classrooms, 10 resource rooms, a computer lab, a music room, an art room, and a media center. It is designed with 2 gymnasiums for PE and a full-service cafeteria with a stage. Other areas include administration space, workroom, and all necessary support areas. It will include a Tornado Storm Shelter large enough to accommodate all students and staff in the building. An estimated cost for site development includes drives, parking, and a lighted walking trail is included in the cost. Total project cost $47,645,000.
Middle School Multi-Purpose Room/Storm Shelter Addition - This is a Tornado Storm Shelter addition used as a multi-purpose space at Cushing Middle School. There is money in the budget for a proposed playground area. Total project cost $3,650,000.
New Freshman Wing and Stadium Concession - The freshman wing includes six new classrooms, two special education classrooms, and support areas. It will require the renovation of an existing classroom. The new concession has large restrooms, concessions, and a ticket booth. The site paving (circle drive) will need to be modified to make room for the new structures. Total project cost $5,915,000.
New Band Wing and Fine Arts Building Renovation - Adjacent to the Dora Hobbs Performing Arts Center, the space will include a large band room, office, and storage. Space in the existing high school will be converted into a smaller band room. The Fine Arts Building will be renovated into a new choir room and drama room. Total project cost $3,130,000.
Other nearby schools also have elections scheduled:
Frontier Public Schools (Noble and Pawnee counties) -
The $3,040,000 bond issue will cover the cost of renovations and repairs to school facilities, including updates and repairs to cooling towers, new roofs and rain gutter, new doors on bus barn and vocational agriculture classroom, new flooring in many areas, window upgrades, parking lot resurfacing, updating restrooms in elementary and middle school, resurfaced track, install electronic key entry system and update technology
Pawnee Public Schools
Board of Education Office 2
- Carol Rapp
- Reva Howell
- Gene Evans
