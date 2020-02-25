Early voting for the presidential preferential primary and county holiday alcohol proposition begins Thursday.
Those who wish to vote in-person absentee will have the option 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Payne County Election Board, located in the Payne County Administration building at 315 W. 6th. Regular polling place voting will be 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
All registered voters in the county will have the holiday alcohol proposal on their ballot. The question is “Shall the sale of alcoholic beverages by the individual drink for on-premise consumption be permitted wishing Payne County, Oklahoma on Decoration or Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.” A “yes” vote would permit alcohol sales on those holidays, and a “no” vote would keep things as they are.
In Oklahoma, Independent voters have the option of voting in the Democratic Primary, but not the Republican Primary. Democratic candidates on the Oklahoma ballot are Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael R. Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson, Joseph R. Biden, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders and Julian Castro. Though several of the candidates may have stopped campaigning, only Kamala Harris withdrew in time to not appear on the ballot.
On the Republican ballot, joining incumbent President Donald Trump, are Roque Rocky De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Matthew John Matern, Joe Walsh and Zoltan G. Istvan.
The Logan County Election Board offered the following tips:
• Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.
• Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)
• Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses. In all cases, a person providing such assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes.
• Alternatively, all blind, visually impaired, and physically disabled voters may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently
