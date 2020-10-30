The line continued to stretch around the Stillwater Community Center on Friday as voters turned out for the second day of early voting.
The Nov. 3 General Election is on track to have record levels of absentee voting in Payne County, with an estimated 5,600 absentee ballots sent out and an estimated 4,000 already returned, Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said.
That compares to 1,487 mail-in ballots returned and counted in 2016.
Early voting, also known as in-person absentee voting, is on track to at least match 2016 numbers with 3,325 ballots cast over the past two days.
The early voting total for 2016 was 4,570.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Democrats in Payne County were outpacing Republicans in overall early voting with 2,880 ballots recorded versus 2,329, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
More Republicans had voted in-person absentee but Democrats had returned significantly more mail-in ballots.
Independents accounted for 856 ballots, mostly mail-in, and Libertarians accounted for 39.
Absentee ballots are still coming in through the mail but at least 100 have been walked into the office each of the past few days, Election Board staff member Courtney Callison said.
People who requested absentee ballots but have not mailed them are being advised to hand deliver them to the Payne County Election Board to ensure they make it by Election Day.
The deadline to hand deliver absentee ballots to the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave., Suite 207, is 5 p.m. Monday.
Early voting continues 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave.
