Early voting began Thursday at the Payne County Election Board for municipal and school board offices. It continues 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday.
Polling places will be open Tuesday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
With only 10 minutes left on the first day of early voting, 115 voters had cast a total of 211 ballots for elections in Stillwater, Cushing, Glencoe and Perkins-Tryon.
Some voters had a single ballot but Stillwater voters had both municipal and school board ballots, increasing the total, Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said.
Early voting, also known as in-person absentee voting, requires people to come to the Payne County Election Board in Stillwater, so most of the people the Election Board sees during that process are from Stillwater.
People from other towns who come to Stillwater for work or to transact business will sometimes also vote early, but it’s not as common, Klein said. A few have come in from Cushing, Perkins and Glencoe during this early voting period.
Some elected positions in the county have already been decided or didn’t require an election because only one candidate filed for the office.
Seat 4 on the Yale City Commission was decided in the Feb. 9 election when Paul Rosenquist captured 70.94% of the vote against Roy Lee Lozier and Heather Vogt. Larry Howard Brown carried the election for Seat 3 in Yale by capturing 52.94% of the vote against Brian Porter Jr. and William Bill Rember.
Offices decided without an election:
- Cushing Public Schools Seat 1 – Brina J. Boyle
- Oak Grove Public Schools Seat 1 – Lisa Gomez
- Yale Public Schools Seat 1 – Terry Minney
- Ripley Public Schools Seat 1 – Amanda Oliver
- Meridian Technology Center Seat 3 – Gary Johnson
