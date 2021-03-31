Early voting for municipal and school board elections begins Thursday.
Early or in-person absentee voting runs 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Payne County Election Board on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. 6th Ave.
Voters who wait until Election Day will go to their usual polling places. The polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters living within the municipal boundaries of Stillwater, Cushing and Yale will decide who holds city offices. Voters living within the boundaries for Stillwater, Glencoe and Perkins-Tryon public schools will decide school board races.
Stillwater City Council Seat 4
- Ariel Ross
- Christie Hawkins
Stillwater Board of Education Seat 5
- Marshall Baker
- Steve Hallgren
Stillwater Board of Education Seat 1
- Camille Frye DeYong
- Carle Santelli
Cushing City Commission Seat 2
- Lee R. Denney
- Stephen R. Orton
Cushing City Commission Seat 1
- B.J. Roberson
- Evert Rossiter
Yale City Commission Seat 3
- Brian Porter Jr.
- Larry Howard Brown
Glencoe Board of Education Seat 1
- Dalton Ross
- Colby Torres
Perkins-Tryon Board of Education Seat 1
- Jessie Johnson
- Rick Lomenick
