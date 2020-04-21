Earth Day through the eyes of OSU Environmental Club

Karen Hickman, Professor and Director Environmental Science and the OSU Environmental Science Club officers give insight into keeping the environment clean in light of Earth Day.
“On a personal level, we are all stewards of the environment. We make daily decisions associated with our waste output and energy consumption that have direct effects on the environment around us,” Josh Anadu said.
Mckinly Dortch said it is important to be open and honest with children to get them talking about the earth and keeping it clean.
“Openly discussing environmental problems will allow children to grow up actively thinking about the environment,” Dortch said.
Keeping kids informed on soil issues and co2 emissions is also important she said.
There are a lot of things people should be concerned about. It’s no secret that climate change is a big topic that is becoming a controversial debate.
“Climate change is a complex global phenomena. However, the short answer to this question is substantially decreasing greenhouse gas emissions worldwide,” Anadu said. “There are many factors we can influence as a society to achieve this goal.”
Makenna Paniel said she has many concerns regarding the earth and climate change.
“I am concerned about melting glaciers and ice sheets, rising sea levels, ocean acidification, stressed and dying coral reefs, huge swathes of deforested areas, degraded soils, and threatened and endangered species,” Paniel said.
There are many different things that can contribute to climate change. There are a lot of differing views on what is causing climate change.
“Regardless of what you believe causes climate change, we are starting to see its effects right now and they are huge causes of concern,” Paniel said.
Paniel said the global ecosystem has been in a balance for thousands of years. Climate change will shift balance to a more precarious position.
In a short term way to look at taking care of our earth look at the things that have been reduced during the Coronavirus.
With more people working from home cars aren’t being used as frequently. Anadu said this is impacting the earth in a positive way.
“The Coronavirus has greatly slowed the global economy by parking people in their homes. The need for goods is greatly decreased and the ability to provide them is greatly decreased,” Anadu said.
He said the global economy can be broken down into two categories. Consumption and production and both need to be changed.
“In order to affect production, companies that contribute heavily to fossil fuel emissions (largely energy companies) need to change the means by which they produce their product. Consumption, on the other hand, is affected by corporations and individuals,” he said.
Paniel believes that it is important for people to know about Earth Day because it is a national holiday that everyone can focus on at the same time.
“The most important thing to know about Earth Day is it’s everyone’s time to learn more about the Earth and the best way to do that is to get together, virtually or physically after the quarantine is over, and have conversations with people about what we can do for the Earth we all live on,” Paniel said.
NASA has created a stay at home Earth Day activities that kids can do in the comfort of their home that can be both educational and entertaining.
To partake in these activities go to https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/earthdayathome-with-nasa/.
The OSU Environmental Science Club monitors Boomer Lake monthly. According to Dortch, there is a lot of waste in and around that stream.
She said other than the waste there, Stillwater is a clean area.
Dortch gave ideas of everyday products that can be used in place of more harmful products that clog up the earth.
Great products to switch to include:
•Bar soap
•Bamboo toothbrushes
•Dissolvable refills for soap and cleaning supplies
•Reusable produce bags
•Reusable ziplock bags
•Using tea towels instead of paper towels
•Laundry detergent strips
•Washable makeup remover pads
•Shampoo and conditioner bars
•Reusable safety razor
•Real sponge loofahs
“Participating in composting, recycling, clean-up effects, and more all have positive effects on our city. In addition, advocating for more sustainable practices and policies at the local, state, and national level will also improve the environmental quality of Stillwater,” Anadu said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.