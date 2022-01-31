People across northern Oklahoma, including the Stillwater area, were shaken this morning by an M4.5 earthquake centered north of Enid, 5 miles northwest of Medford.The quake was logged at 11:10 a.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey preliminary report later listed it at M4.6 and the depth as 7 km.
People reported on social media feeling the quake in central Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has announced its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating the quake.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.