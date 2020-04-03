No more shall we hear the cry “Put Eddie in."
Eddie Sutton, Oklahoma A&M graduate of 1958 and coach of two Final Four Oklahoma State teams, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020.
Sutton’s enshrinement was first reported by the Tulsa World.
Sutton, who started his coaching career at Tulsa Central, made stops at the University of Southern Idaho, Creighton, Arkansas and Kentucky before being welcomed to Oklahoma State in 1990.
During Sutton’s first season at the helm, OSU ended an 8-year drought to enter the NCAA Tournament. He ended up making 13 trips to the Big Dance in 17 years.
This story is developing.
