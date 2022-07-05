Pickleball players are persistent.
The sweat makes that much obvious.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, a group of about 25 players meets at The Armory in Stillwater. There is no air conditioning, so the players, many of them over 60, don sweatbands and extra towels to combat the perspiration from three hours of play.
Now, Stillwater pickleball players turn their persistence on a new challenge. They want the City of Stillwater to offer more options to play the sport Susan Simmons called “addicting.”
“The problem we have here in Stillwater, and I think it's not just pickleball problem, we don't have a recreation center here in the city of Stillwater,” Simmons said. “We don't have a place for kids to go play basketball, football, volleyball, badminton, anything that is a kind of a community-based recreation center. And that to me is what we really need and it's what most communities have.”
There are two public places to play in the city.
The Armory, 315 E Ninth, is the most popular spot. Is it can host three games at once and is unofficially reserved for pickleball from 9 a.m. to noon. The major drawback for players is the building closes at 5 p.m. and is closed on weekends.
The heat is a challenge during the summer. Large fans circulate the air but are not aimed at the courts because the gusts would blow the ball. There is a large garage door that used to be open to allow fresh air in the gym, but it remains shut to protect a new $86,000 floor.
The other public pickleball court in town is at Total Health Rehab and Medical Fitness. Access to the court is free on the first visit. For returning customers a $5 fee yields unlimited access to the court that day.
The court is climate controlled, but also has drawbacks. The low ceiling restricts how high players can hit the ball and walls press in on players as they stand out of bounds to serve.
There are also several private courts in town. Individuals build courts in their yards or set up temporary ones in the street. Simmons said she is in the process of building one at her home for under $200.
The Stillwater Country Club is building four lighted courts and hopes to have them completed in August.
Facing limited options to play, Connie Burd is one of several Stillwater players who travel for games. The local group of players in Stillwater has played in Edmond, Norman, Yukon and Ponca City.
“Stillwater people having to travel to go play in a comfortable place… I just think that Stillwater needs to step up and help us out,” Burd said.
Carolyn Walstad is the executive director of the Stillwater All Sports Association. She directs all the sports activities at the Armory.
Pickleball is widely reported as the fastest growing sport in America.
“It’s definitely up and rising,” Walstad said. “It is definitely popular. And it's pretty diverse in the age groups. I mean, I have college kids that come in and play, my daughter plays when she's back from law school and then there’s the older set group.
So, what is the City doing to facilitate the growing trend?
Barbara Bliss, the Stillwater Community Resource Manager, offered a long-term solution.
“We are also in the process of developing a master plan for our recreational facilities and are waiting the completion of the plan to determine the interest and viability of additional pickleball courts,” Bliss said.
Bliss, who oversees the parks, said she has discussed where outdoor pickleball courts could be added. But she said outdoor courts do not seem to be a high priority to players because wind makes playing difficult.
Simmons and Connie Burd, part of the group that regularly plays in The Armory, explained what they would like to see the city do in the short and long term.
In the short term, Simmons said she would like more open hours at The Armory, specifically on evenings and weekends so working people have more options to play. She also said the City can repaint some tennis courts and install adjustable nets that can be lowered to accommodate pickleball as well as tennis.
Both players share a similar long-term vision.
They would like to see a recreation center with high ceilings, air conditioning and enough room to accommodate several sports at once.
The goal is for Stillwater to build something for the entire community, not just the pickleball players.
“I know they're not going to build a recreation center overnight,” Simmons said. “But long term that's what I'd like to see is probably eight to 10 basketball courts. I feel that with a recreation center here in town it would help our community grow. We have a wonderful fine arts program throughout all the city, but we don't have the recreation side.”
Simmons said she is happy to raise money for the project. She has done it before and is already started laying the groundwork.
“We're willing to go out, start grassroots movement, whatever we need to do,” Simmons said.
It’s no surprise. Pickleball players are persistent.
