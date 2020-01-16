The registration deadline, for those who are not registered to vote in Payne County, is Friday for municipal, school board and the county’s 1/4-cent sales tax elections taking place Feb. 11.
The City of Stillwater will be electing a city councilor for seat No. 3 in a race between John Wedlake and Slade Mielitz. Two offices are up for Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education. The race for the four-year term includes Dustin Reavis and Melody Wright. The race for the five-year term is between Ashley Moore and Steve Hallgren.
Yale and Cushing also have municipal elections, and there are school board races in Yale, Glencoe and Cushing.
Woodward, Harper announce intention to run for Payne County Sheriff
Kevin Woodward, appointed Payne County Sheriff after R.B. Hauf retired in 2019, announced that he is running for election in 2020. He will have at least one challenger, as Joe Harper has announced his plan to run.
Woodward served as Undersheriff for Hauf beginning in 2016, having been at the Payne County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. He was formerly undersheriff in Logan County.
“Serving as Sheriff for Payne County has been my honor. I love what I do, and am blessed with a great team at Payne County Sheriff’s Office,” Woodward wrote in a social media post. “I appreciate your support!”
Harper has had multiple roles with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office since 2003. He has been a detention officer, worked dispatch, been a field deputy, served on the Payne County Mounted Patrol Unit and currently works livestock cases. He also teaches tactical tracking classes, according to Harper’s announcement.
“It has been my great pleasure to not only serve in this respect, but also to have grown up and raised a family in Payne County,” Harper wrote. “Therefore, I hope you will support a hometown boy committed to keeping his family and yours safe, in the 2020 Sheriff’s election.”
Dunham steps back from campaigning for US Army Reserve Duty
Rick Dunham, who is running for State Senate in District 21, which includes most of Payne County, announced that he is temporarily stepping back from his campaign to fulfill required military service. He is a major in the Army Reserves.
“It’s important to me that I keep political activities and military activities separate. The Department of Defense is apolitical and does not endorse part-time service members who are running for office. In keeping with those traditions, I will not be making or accepting calls, answering emails, knocking on doors, or attending events as a candidate during my time away,” Dunham wrote. “I have an excellent team supporting this campaign and trust their judgment in keeping this campaign going during that time, but I will not take an active role in the campaign during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.