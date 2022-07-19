A heat wave plaguing the Plains states is stressing the utility systems people rely on for relief from sweltering temperatures and creating the kind of dangerously dry conditions that make wild fires too easy to kindle.
The City of Stillwater and other utility providers in Oklahoma are asking their customers to be mindful of their energy and water usage as demand peaks and producers struggle to keep up.
Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle delivered a message to residents Monday, saying he didn’t want to cause alarm but the Southwest Power Pool, which administers the power grid that serves a broad swath of the central U.S. including Stillwater’s wholesale supplier Grand River Dam Authority, has issued a Conservation Operations Advisory.
The Conservation Advisory doesn’t require the public to conserve energy but lets utilities know that they need to operate the bulk power system conservatively to reduces risks associated with a variety of conditions, SPP said in its announcement. In this case, the advisory was issued because of high demand for electricity across the region and the availability of generation resources.
SPP had issued an earlier advisory last week, again for its entire 14-state service area.
Stillwater is asking people to conserve power if they can, especially between the peak usage hours of 2-7 p.m., McNickle said.
Stillwater is also asking residents to be aware of water usage and avoid unnecessary watering. The city’s water treatment plant has been producing 16 million gallons of water per day, compared to the usual summer peak demand of 12-13 million, McNickle said.
The plant's capacity is 18 million gallons per day.
The distribution system is in good shape and city crews are working hard to keep electricity and water flowing in spite of challenges, he said. Because of the extreme heat, workers are being rotated and their work hours have been shifted earlier to 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
They have been called out to repair multiple water line breaks caused by heaving soil and power outages caused by trees, squirrels and birds, McNickle said.
Conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon and records could be shattered in the coming week with temperatures projected to reach as high as 110 degrees on Monday.
“Triple-digit heat is expected to swelter a swath from South Dakota to Texas,” according to AccuWeather. “Forecasters say that with the next wave of dangerously hot weather set to build this week, temperatures could reach their highest levels of the year so far from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Wichita, Kansas, as well as Oklahoma City and Dallas.”
Mayor Will Joyce asked the public to conserve where they can by turning their thermostats up a couple of degrees and turning off their sprinklers. Doing your part to conserve is the best way to show gratitude to the people who are working in the dangerous heat to keep your utility systems going, he said.
Most lawns probably won’t survive 15 days of temperatures above 100 degrees, no matter how much they’re watered, Joyce noted.
The National Weather Service is predicting continuing excessive heat for the region, potentially through the end of July.
