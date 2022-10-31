Stillwater Medical is reporting a significant power failure that is affecting communications throughout its entire network.
Emergency services are also being diverted away from SMC hospitals in Stillwater, Blackwell and Perry, according to Stillwater Medical Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers.
Eggers said it was not a total outage and there is some power in the hospitals, but the outage is affecting all phones lines and computer systems throughout SMC's network of hospitals and clinics.
SMC staff may be able to answer emergency questions at info@stillwater-medical.org, she said.
"We have some power, it's being worked on by all the right people," Eggers told the News Press. "If things go well, we hope to have it restored by this evening."
SMC posted to social media around 2:30 p.m. that phones were down, which was followed shortly by a post declaring a "Code Green Internal Disaster due to a substantial power outage."
