Payne County’s emergency managers have asked the Board of Commissioners to declare an emergency to help towns and the county recover from damage caused by a winter weather system that brought two weeks of bitter cold and alternating bouts of ice and snow in mid-February.
Troy Choplin, Deputy Director for Payne County Emergency Management, appeared at Thursday’s commission meeting to brief the commissioners and make the request.
Choplin said he is currently working four different disasters: The May 2019 flood, the COVID-19 pandemic, the October 2020 ice storm and now, the winter storm that began on Feb. 8.
Payne County was not included in the existing 2021 FEMA disaster declaration area approved for infrastructure repair, he explained. Choplin is trying to accumulate enough preliminary damage assessments for municipalities and Payne County to put the county in line for FEMA reimbursement of infrastructure repair.
Choplin noted that Ripley suffered critical problems due to the freezing of a water well which damaged the water pump and caused the town to ration water.
He asked the commissioners to report damage to roads and bridges caused by the snow and subzero temperatures.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett also asked people to report potholes and blowouts on county roads. Drivers were cautioned to take care when traveling on county roads due to damage caused by freezing and thawing and the snow and ice.
Choplin also cautioned residents to not burn brush piles until later in the spring when vegetation turns green. Fire danger is currently high.
Last Tuesday, Payne County had 10 wildfires with one fire burning over 100 acres of land, he said.
In other business:
The commissioners approved a resolution and project agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to begin work on replacing a bridge near Council Creek Road and 19th Street.
The estimated cost for the project is $1.41 million.
The commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement for the City of Perkins to pay $12,000 for the Payne County Sheriff to provide police dispatch services to Perkins.
In regular business, the commissioners approved payment for 158 purchase orders totaling $459,744, and blanket purchase orders for March totaling $271,299.
The commissioners also approved the end of the month payroll of $912,719 for approximately 220 county employees.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.