A company representative confirmed Wednesday to the Tulsa World that Toro planned to lay off more than 100 employees company wide, some who worked at Perry-based Ditch Witch. A source had told the News Press that Toro was planning to lay off workers at the plant by Friday.
Charles Machine Works, the former parent company of Ditch Witch, was acquired by Toro in April for $700 million. Charles Machine Works, a homegrown company, was headquartered in Perry and the city’s largest employer. Perry City Manager Larry Pannell said Ditch Witch employed around 1,900 people.
In February Richard M. Olson, Toro’s chairman and chief executive officer, said Toro and Charles Machine Works were “very well aligned.”
“We share similar people values, performance expectations, business models focused on innovation, brand and channel, and strong community ties,” Olson said in a company press release. “With its rich multigenerational family legacy, commitment to its employees and market leadership position, we have respected and admired Charles Machine Works for a long time. We were excited when joining forces became a possibility, and we know that both companies will be stronger together.”
