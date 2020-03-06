On Friday evening at Stillwater Martial Arts, women learned self-defense techniques.
Instructor Lauren Sneed taught a variety of women how to successfully defend themselves.
“I’ve been training just women specifically self defense, that's something I really want to share with the women of Stillwater,” Sneed said.
Sneed is passionate about giving women a leg up in a world that may not always appear safe.
She taught on key principles women should know, being aware of your surroundings at all times and ultimately how to get away in a potentially dangerous situation.
“I think it’s beneficial for women everywhere, I just am rooted in the Stillwater community,” Sneed said.
She wants to empower women not just in Stillwater, but everywhere.
Women rotated between rooms. Each room brought a new scenerio and technique.
There were various forms of martial art techniques that were taught. Sneed said all fitness levels should join.
“We are gonna try to keep it as user friendly as possible, super beginner techniques and take it nice and slow,” Sneed said.
Don’t let that fool you though, Sneed started slow but picked up the pace and made it more challenging.
“With all the techniques we will be doing there are easy modifications,” Sneed said.
Sneed will teach moves that will allow women to get away from an attacker.
“If someone does get us to the ground, how to push them away to create enough distance to get away safely,” Sneed said.
The defense moves aren’t the only phase of instruction women received. They also learned the phases on how attacks can happen.
“We will be discussing the phases of how attacks happen, like if someone is trying to pull us or isolate us,” Sneed said.
The class wasn’t just about martial arts, but women empowerment.
Sneed talked about issues that women should be aware of. The class is for women ages 14 and up. The age is set at 14 because of the material that was discussed.
“To make sure we are really addressing the seriousness of women's self defense, without feeling like we have to edit ourselves,” Sneed said.
Sneed said as of now this will be a monthly class, on their calendars March-May is blocked off for classes. She hopes summer classes will be an option too.
If someone missed this class, Sneed said not to worry because on April 10 there will be another one.
“I love Stillwater, I would really prefer the women here be unattackable, that would be my main dream,” Sneed said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.