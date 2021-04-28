ENDUI Oklahoma has announced it will have sobriety checkpoints in Payne County for this weekend’s Calf Fry Festival.
Calf Fry begins Thursday and ends Saturday.
ENDUI with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stillwater Police Department, OSU Police Department and Payne County Sheriff’s Office had previously set up saturation patrols – not checkpoints – during the August 2020 WeedStock. That effort led to 14 suspected of DUI alcohol, nine suspected of DUI drugs and 10 reports of driving with open containers.
“The Stillwater Police Department will be working with OHP and ENDUI this weekend for the annual Calf Fry Festival,” SPD wrote in a social media post. “We ask everyone to have a designated driver or use the ride share services this weekend for the concert. We hope everyone enjoys the entertainment and more importantly makes it home safely.”
According to Stillwater First Assembly, along with law enforcement and sponsor Texas Roadhouse, designated drivers who go through sobriety checkpoints could be rewarded.
“If you are a designated driver & are sober when you get stopped at a checkpoint, you may receive one of 440 thank you cards with a $10 gift card inside,” the Facebook post reads. “Please don’t drink and drive!”
