Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle informed the News Press shortly before 11 a.m. that the Southwest Power Pool had just elevated the Energy Emergency Alert issued for its 17-state territory to Level 3, the highest level.
A level 3 alert means the power supplier can no longer meet the demand for all of its customers and power curtailments could become necessary.
If that happens, member utilities will not receive enough power to meet all their customers' demand and may have to implement temporary rolling blackouts.
McNickle said the City of Stillwater doesn't know yet how much its operations will be impacted or what measures will have to be taken. It depends on how much of the load has to be shed, he said.
