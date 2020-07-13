Elizabeth Hurlbutt is the Owner of EmmaKate & Co Boutiques. She has one store in Enid and recently opened another here in Stillwater.
The Boutique is named after her two daughters, and has sentimental family ties.
“I have two daughters, Emma and Katelyn, and then the crown comes from my mom, she’s British, I was born in France. So we just, I just love the whole monarchy type feel,” Hurlbutt said.
She opened her Enid branch in August of last year, in a time when Enid was losing stores that had business attire.
“My Enid store was actually opened up in August and we did that right after Dillard's announced that they were shutting down in Enid. So, it was kind of a great opportunity to jump in and do the dressier clothes and business clothes,” Hurlbutt said.
Hurlbutt said her boutique gained most of the recognition in December or January, before the pandemic hit.
It’s been several months since the start of the coronavirus and many business owners didn’t realize how long this would last.
“I just kept listening like oh it's gonna get better, you know, six weeks a couple months you know and so yeah I mean it's really disappointing that it's still going on,” Hurlbutt said.
Still, Hurlbutt is optimistic about opening her business here in Stillwater, during the current health crisis.
Her boutique is located at 521 W. University Ave.
She has many ideas on how to cater to the community, and the student population.
“I feel like our clothes are fairly affordable for students. Our average is about $40, which to me is comparable to Old Navy, but you're gonna find things that are a little bit more special than Old Navy,” Hurlbutt said.
The boutique is for junior contemporary and women who are interested in different styles of clothing.
She will also be offering a “little black dress” that will be a surprise to potential customers. Each month there will be a different black dress on display for people to buy.
“We do have a variety: we have party wear, casual wear, denim jeans, we have business attire, and we do a little black dress of the month. Every month we bring out one new one, it's a big surprise every first of every month,” Hurlbutt said.
At this time she is not offering student discounts, but she may be working on something special for campus sororities.
“I'm going to be going to the sorority houses and offering a ‘Greek of the week,’ and what I'd like to do is have one sorority highlighted per week. Hang up their flag and offer those girls a discount for that week. And then, you know, the next week, it will be somebody else. So, that's the plan right now,” Hurlbutt said.
Both the Enid store and Stillwater store are now hiring and taking resumes. Hurlbutt is flexible with scheduling, but she will need staff that can work on the weekends.
She is asking for applicants to bring their resumes to her boutique.
“I have at least one position and possibly two part time in Enid, and here I have probably three to four positions part-time open, and I am taking resumes. I'm asking that they put their hours of availability,” Hurlbutt said.
EmmaKate & Co will have their dressing rooms open for customers to try on clothes.
If a customer is uncomfortable with going into the store, Hurlbutt said she is willing to accommodate in any way she can,
"Yeah, we'll do anything, I'll bring it to their house if I have to. I'll never turn away any business for any, any reason like that,” Hurlbutt said. “I definitely would do anything to make anybody feel comfortable. Curbside pickup, you can ship, we can deliver if we have to.”
Hurlbutt said she doesn’t have set hours that the boutique is open, so check out the company Facebook page to get updates and more information.
Due to the recent mask ordinance, she will be requiring customers to wear masks while in the store. She will have both adult and kids masks available for purchase, or free one-time use masks available.
“I'm really excited to see the students when they come. You know, I think that they’ll enjoy what we have. And like I said I think it'll be affordable for them compared to some of the other places,” Hurlbutt said.
