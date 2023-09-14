An Enid man scheduled for a jury trial this week elected to plead guilty after jurors had been seated.
Eric Eugene Snow, 45, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and possession of marijuana in January 2018, stemming from a fatal collision that killed Carrie Jeanene Turner, 41, of Stillwater.
The fatal collision happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and McMurtry Road, just south of the Cimarron Turnpike.
The jury trial was scheduled for Monday, and 12 were picked and seated. However, on Sept. 12, Snow pleaded guilty to both charges he fa. If convicted, Snow faced a minimum of four years in prison with a maximum penalty of life behind bars.
Snow was sentenced to serve 12 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with six years to be suspended. He was given one year in the Payne County Jail for the possession charge and ordered to pay jail costs.
Snow is currently in the Payne County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.